DigiCert has announced the expansion of its certificate management platform, DigiCert Trust Lifecycle Manager, to provide full lifecycle support for multiple CAs, including Microsoft CA and AWS Private CA, as well as integration with ServiceNow, to support existing IT service workflows.

The platform additionally supports enrolment to a broad range of Microsoft and AWS technologies, providing organisations a unified approach to managing public and private trust for use cases such as biometric authentication, device authentication, WiFi/VPN provisioning, cloud workloads and infrastructure management.

“DigiCert customers place high priority on ensuring continuity of security across diverse IT infrastructure, as data and processes cut across clouds and environments,” says DigiCert’s Chief Product Officer, Deepika Chauhan. “Trust Lifecycle Manager provides organisations a centralised way to secure users, servers and devices across all these environments.”

With support for Microsoft CA and AWS Private CA, it enables discovery, issuance, automation and revocation, including the ability to tag, filter and apply policy to imported and discovered third-party digital certificates. Certificates can be enrolled to a broad set of technologies through ACME, SCEP, EST and other enrolment methods. Its native integration reduces the effort and expertise needed to extend the value of internal CAs, with embedded, pre-built capability that accelerates time to value and eliminates human error.

Additional Microsoft technologies supported with native integration include:

Active Directory, for autoenrollment of certificates and zero-touch provisioning using DigiCert Autoenrollment Server

Windows Hello for Business, for support for certificate-mediated biometric authentication

Microsoft Intune, for management of certificates provisioned to end-entity devices

Azure Cloud Services, for deployment of DigiCert ONE solutions on Azure cloud infrastructure

Additional AWS technologies supported with native integration include:

Amazon Elastic Load Balancer, for governing certificate-mediated authentication to multiple targets

Amazon Cloudfront, for securing CDN-networked domains

