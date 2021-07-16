International data infrastructure specialist Bluepoint Technologies is celebrating its 13th birthday on July 15 and is marking the occasion by supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust.



A trusted provider of data cabling services from project consultancy to design and installation, Bluepoint has grown into a truly global provider in the 13 years since its inception. In fact, since 2008, the company has delivered data infrastructure services to customers in 65 countries. However, for their 13th birthday celebrations, Bluepoint is looking closer to home.



Every day, seven young people in the UK are told they have cancer and the Teenage Cancer Trust is the country’s only charity dedicated to providing the specialised nursing care and support ‘for these people’, ensuring that no young person has to face cancer alone. During COVID-19, an impossible situation the has become even harder, as many of those suffering have been forced to suffer alone – leading to an even more detrimental effect on their mental health. This had led to the charity launching their #NotOK campaign, which is calling on the UK Government to ensure that young people with cancer always have access to specialist psychological support. To help make this happen, Teenage Cancer Trust is asking supporters to join the campaign by emailing their MP, MS, MLA or MSP. As stated on the trust website: “The coronavirus pandemic has made the (mental health support) situation even worse, with many young people feeling more isolated and anxious than ever before.”



Kathryn Aves, Managing Director at Bluepoint Technologies says: “We were searching for the perfect way to mark Bluepoint becoming a teenager, and nothing could seem more fitting than reaching out to support the Teenage Cancer Trust.

“In preparation for our birthday celebrations, the Bluepoint team has been looking back and sharing photos from our teenage years to reflect on our personal journeys to becoming the people we are today. Our teenage years can be difficult time for a multitude of reasons, so we are delighted to support a charity which is doing such their vital work in supporting young people when they most need it.”