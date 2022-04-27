iM Critical is unveiling its modular Pittsburgh data centre campus. iM Critical, delivering full-stack IT services in a six nines environment, will empower High-Performance Computing (HPC) users and colocation customers in the region with demanding use cases across AI, robotics, smart cities, autonomous vehicles, academic research, smart cities and more with scalable, powerful infrastructure solutions.

The 10MW phase one campus presents a radical new standard for advanced data and computing needs, delivering cooling capabilities to support over 35kW per rack with highly efficient and sustainability-focused systems.

iM Critical’s signature and innovative modular approach enables a high level of scalability, offering a high degree of customisation for customers to meet IT goals with tailored colocation services, a deep managed service stack and high-touch support. All of this is backed by iM Critical’s experience providing flexible colocation, and the company’s commitment to sustainability across all IT infrastructure solutions.

Customer benefits at this next-generation, modular campus include:

• Low latency networks with sub-1ms metro optical rings.

• Unique network route diversity to major peering points.

• Full-stack managed IT services.

• Big Data storage.

• Onsite renewable energy source.

• Strategic location within an SBA HUBZone/IRS opportunity zone.

“We deliver an enlightened approach to IT infrastructure, providing innovative customer solutions, helping organisations reach beyond today’s technology goals for greater ease and future-proofed outcomes,” comments Michael Roark, CEO of iM Critical. “The specialised experience gained by designing, engineering, building, owning and operating data centres for over 25 years inspired and informed our factory-built, fully-integrated modular data centres, which are based on tried-and-true engineering typologies and rapid deployment principles.”