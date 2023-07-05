DataCentres Ireland has announced that its multi-streamed conference will be held at the RDS on 22 and 23 November 2023. It will bring together everyone involved in the dynamic and fast growing Irish data sector.

The conference will look at the strategic issues and opportunities driving the sector, whilst the operational stream will look at the practical issue that can make IT Infrastructure more effective and efficient, whilst remaining safe, secure and resilient.

Call for papers

The conference programme is currently under construction. However, if people have a case study they think will be of interest to the audience, they can simply go to the Datacentres Ireland website and download the paper submission form.

Background

DataCentres Ireland has consistently delivered a quality audience of decision makers and specifiers responsible for the Irish data centres sector and beyond. The exhibition is an opportunity to showcase the different companies involved in the sector and various products, services, technologies and solutions they offer.

Last year, over 125 companies secured their stand within the exhibition, as they recognised the business opportunities that can be achieved from meeting a quality audience of buyers and decision makers.

Join the growing list of exhibitors

Whether the company’s objective is direct sales or secure partnerships, it can get invitations to tender, launch new products and services, whilst reenforcing existing relationships and making new industry contacts.

New event sponsors

The organisers are delighted to announce:

Iron Mountain has become the Lead Conference Sponsor

Riello UPS has repeated its Platinum Sponsorship for 2023

Africa Data Centres has become the Strategy Stream Sponsor

Solar Turbines is sponsoring the event lanyards again for 2023

Hear what delegates said about last year’s event

“Great show this year…the best yet.”

Eddie Kilbane, CEO, Kilon Holdings

“Great event…one of the best I have been to in recent years.”

James Rix, Project Director, Accredited Sustainability Advisor, Arcadis Consulting

“Well attended event at all levels, stimulating and relevant conference topics with a diverse vendor expo. Ireland shows its data centre credentials…again.”

Derek Webster, CEO, Andget