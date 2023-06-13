Iceotope Technologies Ltd has announced the appointment of Simon Jesenko, as Chief Financial Officer. Recognised for his track record in successfully scaling fast-growing international SMEs, Simon joins the company from predictive maintenance specialists, Senseye, where he oversaw the company’s acquisition and successful integration into Siemens.

While at Senseye, Simon fundamentally transformed the organisation’s finance function, focusing on SaaS-specific financial reporting and forecasting, changing pricing strategies to align with customer needs and market maturity, as well setting up the structure required for rapid international expansion and leading various funding activities on the way towards an eventual exit.

David Craig, CEO, Iceotope Technologies, says, “Simon is an accomplished CFO with an impressive track record of preparing the ground for corporate growth. His appointment is most welcome. He joins us at a time when the market is turning to liquid cooling to solve a wide range of challenges. These challenges include increasing processor output and efficiency, delivering greater data centre space optimisation and reducing energy inefficiencies associated with air-cooling to achieve greater data centre sustainability. Simon is a dynamic and well-respected CFO, with a clear understanding of how to optimise corporate structures and empower improved financial performance company-wide through the democratisation of fiscal data.”

Simon says, “We find ourselves at a pivotal moment in the market, where the pull towards liquid cooling solutions is accelerating as a result of two key factors: one, sustainability initiatives and regulation imposed by governments and two, increase in computing power to accommodate processing-intensive applications, such as AI and advanced analytics. Iceotope’s precision liquid cooling technology is at the forefront of existing liquid cooling technologies and therefore places the company in a unique position to seize this huge opportunity.

“My focus is going to be on delivering growth and financial performance that will increase shareholder value in the years to come as well as building a robust business structure to support this exponential growth along the way.”