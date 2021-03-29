DigiPlex, the Nordic leader for sustainable, scalable, and secure data centres, welcomes Dansk Telemedicin A/S to its Copenhagen data centre. As a leading and well-known supplier to the healthcare sector across Denmark, Dansk Telemedicin specializes in developing flexible, internet-based systems for collecting, structuring and sharing medical data.

Working with hospitals and care providers, Dansk Telemedicin creates data services and workflows that meet the specific needs of the sector. This includes handling confidential and sensitive personal data. Security, resilience and availability are crucial to the company’s service to its customers so it needed a data center partner that could guarantee the same. DigiPlex’s reputation and track record in these areas was key in the company’s decision to move to the DigiPlex facility in central Copenhagen.

Moving to DigiPlex not only provides Dansk Telemedicin with a flexible resource for its data center needs but places it into an ecosystem providing connectivity to current and potential partners, suppliers and customers.

“We believe that our systems should adapt to our customers, not the other way around,” says Thomas Berner, Head of Sales and Compliance at Dansk Telemedicin. “The flexibility and stability, as well as the understanding of our area of work, weighed heavily in the choice of colocation-provider.”

“Dansk Telemedicin is a recognized name in Danish healthcare IT and we are pleased to welcome them to DigiPlex,” says Fredrik Jansson, DigiPlex CCO. “Any organization dealing with healthcare data needs 100% confidence in the security and stability of the infrastructure they rely on. We are pleased to be able to deliver this confidence to Dansk Telemedicin.”

DigiPlex was established in Copenhagen in 2018 following the takeover of an existing data centre from Telia, which subsequently became one of DigiPlex’s key customers. The data centre is 1,600 square meters. See here for site specifications.

Just last month, DigiPlex announced it had expanded its Danish portfolio further through the acquisition of a plot of 110,000 m2, secured enough renewable power to support the development, as well as onsite water, planning and building permissions to construct five data centres for a major new campus site. This second DigiPlex datacentre site in Denmark will feature waste heat recovery technology to feed into the existing district heating system as part of a significant environmental sustainability commitment.