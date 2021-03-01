Amito Limited has acquired a significant colocation customer base from leading wireless microwave and fibre connectivity provider Luminet.

Based in Reading, Amito own and operate an award winning Tier3+ data centre renowned for its innovative operations management, and industry leading support teams.

Ed Butler, CEO, Amito says, “We are delighted to have successfully completed this acquisition with Luminet. Despite the challenges of the last year we have maintained a strong growth in the market and this acquisition is a really positive step for our business development strategy. Luminet are also the latest carrier to have a point of presence (PoP) at our Reading datacentre which is great news for the customer.”

London based Luminet took the decision earlier this year to focus on their connectivity solutions. Sasha Williamson, CEO, Luminet explains, “We always want the absolute best service for our customers, so we took the time to find a best of breed partner to take on our colocation clients. We believe we have found in Amito a highly experienced team who can offer a deeper level of expertise in colocation solutions and share our vision for excellence. This is a great move for our customers and a great solution for both Luminet and Amito.”